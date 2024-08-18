Alain Delon Dead: Causes of Death and Actor’s Illness

What was Alain Delon’s illness? The great French actor has died at the age of 88. His three children announced the news to the French news agency France Presse. Struck by a stroke in 2019, he had also been suffering from a serious lymphoma for some time. The legendary actor of many films died on the night of August 17 to 18, 2024 at his property in Douchy, in the Loiret. “He died peacefully at his home in Douchy, surrounded by his three children and his family. He went to join Marie among the stars so dear to his heart. His family kindly asks you to respect his privacy at this time,” reads the statement.

Alain Delon, his son Anthony had said in recent months, had been suffering from cancer for some time, to be precise from a “slow-progressing lymphoma”, and had expressed the desire to resort to euthanasia. In 2019, after receiving the Palme d’Or, he had suffered a stroke.

Born in 1935, the son of a small cinema manager and a saleswoman, who were separated, Alain Delon worked as a butcher’s clerk and at 17 he enlisted in the French navy. In 1953 he was assigned to the expeditionary force in South-East Asia, a group involved in the Indochina War. Discharged in 1956, the future star began to frequent the Parisian scene, meeting intellectuals and stars of the entertainment world. He acted in the theatre until his beauty and virtues were noticed by some film producers. Thus began the brilliant career of Alain Delon, who achieved worldwide fame in the 1960s acting in “Rocco and His Brothers”, “The Leopard”, “The Eclipse”.