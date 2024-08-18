“The ball is over. Tancredi has gone to dance with the stars…” This is Claudia Cardinale’s moving message upon hearing the news of the death of Alain Delon, her co-star in Luchino Visconti’s masterpiece ‘The Leopard’. “They ask me to comment, but the sadness is too intense. I join in the grief of his children, his loved ones, his fans”, the actress’s words to Le Figaro.

“Forever yours, Angelica,” the actress’s signature, with the name of the iconic character in the film that received the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival.

The Leopard

Alain Delon was the unforgettable Tancredi Falconeri, favorite nephew of Don Fabrizio Corbera, Prince of Salina, in Visconti’s 1963 masterpiece, one of the most successful marriages ever between cinema and literature.

Published posthumously in 1958, the novel of the same name by Giuseppe Tomasi di Lampedusa is a grandiose and powerful story that Visconti brought to the big screen with exceptional visual force and quality of movement. May 1860: Garibaldi has just landed in Sicily, and the Prince of Salina, Don Fabrizio Corbera, witnesses the passing of the Bourbon aristocracy and the advent of the Kingdom of Italy and a new bourgeois world.

Palme d’Or at Cannes, the ambition of Visconti’s project is also embodied by the choice of interpreters, with Burt Lancaster, Alain Delon, Claudia Cardinale and Paolo Stoppa for whom “The Leopard” will become a paradigmatic and memorable work.