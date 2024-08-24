Alain Delon, a secret funeral for the actor: thousands of flowers but only about fifty people

Mountains of bouquets of flowers in front of the gates of Alain Delon’s home in Douchy to bid farewell to the legend of world cinemawho passed away on Sunday at the age of 88. Despite the private funeral, reserved for less than fifty people, many people came to pay personal tribute, to bring flowers or to leave a note to Tancredi from The Leopard. And his two sons Anthony and Alain-Fabien, despite the confidentiality of the funeral, as requested by the actor, came out to greet the crowd before the ceremony. They stopped to read the messages and look at the flowers, thanked the audience and then returned to applause.

86-year-old actress Claudia Cardinale he declined to attend the funeral “due to too much pain,” he said through his agent.

Some of the fans who have been passing by the estate for days to say hello have driven for hours to leave a hand-made painting dedicated to the actor: a collage of photos of Alain Delon’s dog, Loubo, who will not be put down, as his owner wanted. “I am an animal lover and Alain was my double. I had to be there,” said Nathaly, the author of the tribute, before kneeling in front of the bouquets of flowers to pray in the stifling heat. At the top of the black fence of the gates are the initials AMD, which stands for Alain Delon and Mireille Darc, the last great love of the ‘Samurai’. “She loved him until his death and always said wonderful things about him,” said another fan who came to Douchy.

The many fans gathered in front of the gates of the Douchy estate observed a minute of silence at 5 p.m., the time indicated for the burial of the French actor, at the end of which they sang in chorus the song ‘Paroles, Paroles’ sung by Dalida and Alain Delon. “Just at that moment it started to rain, as if to thank us, and two minutes later the sun was out. Alain thanked us for our tribute,” a fan confided to Bfmtv. “He dried our tears with the return of the sun,” said another fan.