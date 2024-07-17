In der postapokalyptisch anmutenden Welt ist der virtuos beschriebene Wind das Maß aller Dinge. Er bläst mächtig und unaufhörlich und immer aus einer Richtung. Den Ursprung dieser ebenso de­struktiven wie schöpferischen Kraft zu finden – das ist die Mission der Horde, von der der Roman erzählt. Es ist bereits die 34., alle anderen Horden zuvor sind gescheitert, verschollen oder immer noch unterwegs. Es handelt sich bei der Horde um eine hoch spezialisierte Elitetruppe, die in jahrhundertealter Tradition ihr ganzes Leben dem Kontermarsch gegen den Wind gewidmet hat. Denn er dauert Jahrzehnte, der Weg zum mysteriösen „Fernstromauf“ jenseits der erkundeten Welt.

Endlose Einöden und verwüstete Dörfer

Viele Prüfungen, Abenteuer, Versuchungen sind in dieser widrigen Welt zu bestehen. Es gibt endlose Einöden und verwüstete Dörfer, in denen verängstigte Überlebende in zugewehten Brunnen hocken. Aber auch eine phantastische Luft-Stadt wie Alticcio mit ihren schwebenden Plätzen, Windrädern, Kathedralen und Türmen, zwischen denen Äolikopter, Flugräder und Luftbarken herumschwirren. So surreal das anmutet – Alticcio ist von sehr realen Klassenkämpfen bestimmt. Nebenbei: Alain Damasio hat sich auch als Fürsprecher der Gelbwesten-Bewegung einen Namen gemacht.

Edgar Allan Poe’s monster whirlpool also sucked in Alain Damasio: J. Nash’s 1883 illustration for the story “A Voyage into the Maelstrom” Picture Alliance

The Horde’s encounter with the Freolen airship, a huge five-masted sailing ship that glides on wind currents and air cushions, is depicted in hallucinatory detail. In the middle of the novel lurks the “Lapsaner Lache”, a treacherous sea that the Horde must swim and wade through for months. Its many horrors include the “siphons” – monster whirlpools with circular, raging walls of water that suck in people and matter like a black hole. Edgar Allan Poe’s “Maelstrom” has left literary and hydrological traces here.

The philosophy of wind

The narrative perspective changes constantly. Each of the 23 Horde members is assigned a symbol that identifies him or her as the speaker of a section. The different narrator characters are also distinguished by their style. The stocky “sprinter” Golgoth, the gust breaker at the head of the Horde, prefers a powerful, rough idiom. Prince Pietro Della Rocca, the Horde leader, tends to use a more distinguished style of expression. The Horde scribe Sov Strochnis understands the philosophy of wind, and the aero master Oroshi Melicerte can read turbulence, angle of attack, wake turbulence and flow separation like no one else. The air fisherman Larco, who catches the “medusas” floating in the wind with his flying traps, tends to use hunter’s jargon. Wit and wordplay are the hallmarks of the Horde troubadour Caracole. With so many types and talents, conflicts and rivalries are inevitable.

The Horde’s code of conduct includes not using vehicles. Only an authentic Horde, which counters with its body on foot, can develop the mental strength to endure even the final tortures through years of hardship. The strength of the tradition is, however, at risk. Rumors irritate the Horde. Is there perhaps no “far upstream”, no origin of the wind, no beginning of everything? It is said that far back in Aberlaas, from where all Hordes once set out, the glory of the Hordes has already faded and hardly any young person dreams of becoming a sprinter, Horde scribe or aeromaster. The Horde not only has to fight against the wind, but also against intrigues. Apparently not everyone in the “great Horde Council” of Aberlaas has an interest in the Horde reaching its goal.

Between medieval epics and Nietzsche

“The Horde in the Headwind” is a fantastic adventure novel, but at the same time also a play with mythical and religious narratives. With his idiosyncratic imagery, Damasio succeeds in retelling the greatest theme of humanity: the search for the beginning and the meaning of the world as a question about the where and why of the wind. In the novel, scholars develop various explanations for this: Did the wind arise from a huge primordial explosion? Does it come from the abysmal throat of a snoring god? Or is it caused by mythical elephants with their giant ears?

Alain Damasio: “The Horde in the Headwind”. Novel. Matthes & Seitz

On the one hand, Damasio stages a hero’s journey in the style of medieval epics, as a great “quest”, and on the other, he underpins the plot with Nietzsche and post-structuralist theory – for those who want to read such signs. The deeper level is present in this novel, but you don’t have to take it too seriously. Alain Damasio has fun with hybrid science, which uses sonorous words to illustrate fantastic phenomena, such as the “chronosis pocket” in which the flow of time changes. He invents wind-energy windbags and neologisms such as “Hordnung” or the punishable “Deshordination”.

Milena Adam’s translation deserves much praise, as it is up to Damasio’s linguistic games. This is particularly evident in the comical chapter about the poetry contest in front of the “Howling Gate”. The Exarch of Alticcio will only grant the horde access to this pass (which is nothing more than a murderous wind tunnel) if the troupe’s troubadour first competes against the city’s super poet, the conceited pillar saint Sélème. The original’s humor could easily fall by the wayside in this strange rhyme battle – which makes it all the more astonishing how Milena Adam translates it into German.

There is a multi-volume comic adaptation of the novel by the illustrator Eric Henninot (the German edition was published by the Bielefeld-based Splitter-Verlag), and one could almost say that Damasio, with the powerful, opulent imagery of the novel, has already told the story according to the dramaturgy of a comic. In general, he loves visual games. The symbols of the 23 horde members are occasionally used to depict their current formation in a wind fight, and there is a kind of notation of the wind; the backwards page numbering is more of a gag.

The increasingly decimated horde finally reaches the supervolcano Kravla, which does not spew lava, but wind of such force that it blows avalanches uphill. And there are also razor-sharp shards of glass, although according to the laws of nature invented especially for this novel, the glass is nothing more than highly compressed, hyper-dense wind. But Damasio develops not only his own physics, but also a metaphysics in this work. Its central concept is the “Schift”, which can only inadequately be described as the soul, the “wind of life”, the “energy” or “vital potency” of a person. In any case, something that continues to have an effect after death. The more victims the horde has to mourn, the more Schift accompany and support those who remain on their increasingly difficult path. It is another dimension of the fantastic that overshadows the plot.

Spirituality and action culminate in the finale. It is not easy to read at times, but there is no loss of tension – until the small, effective and ironic final chord. “The Horde in the Headwind” is a masterpiece of fantasy, a read that leaves a lasting impression.