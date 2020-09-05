His request for an finish of life in dignity with energetic medical help was refused this week by Emmanuel Macron, compassionate however not “above the legislation“. So, Alain Cocq determined to die alone. Yesterday night, he learn the articles about him, and spoke to Web customers. “AT from the second I’m going to mattress, I’ll cease hydrating. I do know the times forward are going to be very tough, however nonetheless, I’ve made up my thoughts, and I’m serene“, can we hear him say.

Whereas filming his final days, Alain Cocq hopes to alter the legislation, which solely authorizes medical help in dying if one is on the finish of life, which isn’t the case. Activists for the legislation at die are at his bedside, together with Jean-Luc Rom, of the affiliation for the Proper to Die in Dignity. For him, Alain’s struggle Cocq reveals that we “dies badly in our nation“.