The gesture is powerful. Out of print, Alain Cocq nonetheless spoke final evening on a social community. “AT from the second I am going to mattress, I’ll cease hydrating. I do know that the times forward are going to be very tough, however nonetheless I’ve made my determination and I’m serene“, we will hear him say. For 34 years, he has suffered from an incurable orphan illness.

Alain Cocq made his determination 3 months in the past. The regulation solely authorizing medical help in dying on the finish of life, which isn’t the case, he should do with out the accompaniment of a physician. He wrote to Emmanuel Macron, who refused his request, on the grounds that he’s not “above the regulation“. So, Alain Cocq determined, alone, to disconnect his oxygen. “Will probably be concentrated over a number of days and it will likely be nothing in comparison with the quantity I suffered“, he justifies. He wished to broadcast his dying dwell, a militant gesture, however the social community on which he speaks blocked diffusion.