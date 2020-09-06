Failure to obtain a deadly remedy that might finish his “Agony”, Alain Cocq, a 57-year-old Frenchman affected by an incurable illness, determined to let himself die. Friday night, he stopped all remedy and all meals. “It is going to be arduous, however it is not going to be a lot in comparison with every little thing I’ve skilled”, defined this man from the medical mattress put in at his dwelling in Dijon, which he can not depart. In “Terminal part for 34 years”, as he says, Alain Cocq suffers from a degenerative genetic illness, uncommon and painful, which blocks his arteries.

“Little by little, all of the very important organs will likely be affected. If it is to take a look at the ceiling like a jerk ready for it to move, no. ” Alain Cocq

This resolution, he took after the rejection of a request to the President of the Republic, asking for the fitting to die by prescription of sedatives. “As a result of I’m not above the regulation, I’m not ready to accede to your request”, replied Emmanuel Macron. The Claeys-Leonetti regulation on the top of life solely authorizes deep and steady sedation if the affected person’s very important prognosis is short-term. However Alain Cocq doesn’t fall underneath this state of affairs. “Little by little, all of the very important organs will likely be affected. If it is to take a look at the ceiling like an fool ready for it to move, no ”, stated the individual involved. Within the hope of adjusting the regulation, he additionally wished to movie his “Agony”, with the dwell streaming on Fb of his final moments. However the platform refused, blocking the video.

An “inhuman” regulation

After the Vincent Lambert affair, this story revives the controversy over the top of life. This “Reveals that the Leonetti regulation is an inhuman regulation”, reacted François Lambert to AFP, who hopes “Consciousness”. “Every case is completely different and exhibits how French regulation isn’t tailored. Within the case of Alain Cocq, we’re confronted with a person who can’t be relieved. You must remember that the topic of the top of life isn’t just a medical query, it’s also civic and moral. Now we have to vary our logic ”, believes Jean-Luc Romero, president of the Affiliation for the Proper to Die with Dignity (ADMD), which advocates the legalization of euthanasia and assisted suicide.

Regardless of Fb being blocked, “A fallback system will likely be lively inside 24 hours” to broadcast movies of his final moments, stated on Saturday, the entourage of Alain Cocq. Who surrounded himself with “4 carers who know him effectively, in addition to members of his household”. On his door he was cautious to show his “Certificates of refusal of care”, by which it prohibits any resuscitation.