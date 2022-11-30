Project stipulates the right to new days off for judges with retroactive payment for licenses not taken

The Legislative Assembly of Alagoas approved this Tuesday (29.Nov.2022) a PL (Bill) that changes the legislation and creates a premium license for state judges. With the measure, each magistrate is entitled to a retroactive payment – ​​referring to the time of work prior to the current one – ranging from R$ 30,000 to R$ 1 million.

For approval in ordinary meetingall 14 state deputies from Alagoas had to override a governor’s veto Paulo Dantas (MDB) to the project.

The text stipulates the change of a 2006 law to entitle magistrates to paid leave of 60 days once every 3 years. The calculation of the retroactive value for each judge or judge is based on the period they could have taken a leave of absence, but did not. Here’s the full (43 MB).

For every 30 days that they had the license in the last 15 years, they would be entitled to the full amount of a salary for the position, a minimum of R$ 30,000 in Alagoas🇧🇷 Thus, the amounts available to all judges add up to R$ 66 million.

The project was prepared by the Alagoas Judiciary and had been approved in 2 previous votes. However, it was vetoed by Dantas the following month.

According to the project, the retroactive will only be paid upon availability of the Budget. It also states that payments “will not result in an increase in expenses not authorized by law, since they will be the result of the reallocation of budget headings”🇧🇷

To become law, the PL depends on the approval of the deputy Marcelo Victor (MDB), President of the Legislative Assembly of Alagoas.