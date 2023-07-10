Estadão Contenti

7/9/2023 – 7:16 pm

At least 22 thousand people are homeless or displaced because of the heavy rains that hit Alagoas since last Friday, the 7th. This Sunday, the 9th, the federal government recognized that 29 municipalities in the state are in an emergency situation, as published in an edition extra from Official Diary of the Union.

Governor Paulo Dantas (MDB) visited the municipalities of São Miguel dos Campos and Marechal Deodoro, in the southern region of Alagoas, and asked the federal government to approve two other cities in an emergency situation. Recognition by decree aims to facilitate the release of funds for the purchase of basic food baskets, water, mattresses and other supplies for the affected families.

“We even want to invite the governor of Pernambuco, Raquel Lyra (PSDB), so that we can find ways to suffer less when there is a greater volume of rain”, said Dantas. “Many rivers that flow through Alagoas originate in Pernambuco, and we need to find alternatives to reduce the impact of floods here in the State.”

In Marechal Deodoro, the team had to inspect the neighborhoods aboard a canoe, due to the damage caused by the rains. “The situation here is very critical. I asked the governor for help with food and drinking water for the families,” said Mayor Cláudio Filho.

See below the list of 29 municipalities in Alagoas that are in an emergency situation already recognized by the Ministry of Integration and Regional Development;

Watchtower

bar of Sao Miguel

White

cashew tree

Chapel

Colonia Leopoldina

Dry coconut tree

flexes

Ibateguara

Jacuípe

Joaquim Gomes

Maragogi

Marshal Deodoro

Headquarters of Camaragibe

Murici

Paulo Jacinto

paripueira

boulder

cornerstone

breakangle

wide river

Sao Jose da Laje

Sao Miguel dos Campos

Santana do Mundau

Sao Luis do Quitunde

Sao Miguel dos Milagres

satuba

União dos Palmares

lush























