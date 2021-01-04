Highlights: DMK expelled leader MK Alagiri hinted at return to politics during road show in Madurai

During this, MK Alagiri lashed out at the DMK president and his younger brother MK Stalin.

Alagiri said, MK Stalin can never become Chief Minister, he and his supporters will not let this happen

Madurai

Expelled DMK leader MK Alagiri on Sunday hinted at a return to politics during a road show in Madurai. During this time his supporters raised slogans of ‘Anja Nenjam’ i.e. brave heart. Alagiri lashed out at the DMK president and his brother MK Stalin. He said that Stalin can never become Chief Minister. He and his supporters will not allow this to happen.

Alagiri, former Union Minister and elder son of M Karunanidhi, met and discussed his further action before the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. He said he would announce his next move soon and his supporters should accept the decision. Alagiri said, ‘I still don’t know what I did wrong that was expelled from DMK. Stalin betrayed me. ‘

‘I was never eager for a position’

Alagiri, accusing Stalin of being jealous of his move, said, “I don’t know why I was cheated.” Alagiri said, ‘I just wanted to be the cadre of the party and never craved for any post. We converted Madurai into the DMK stronghold that once used to be MGR’s stronghold.

Alagiri during road show

Alagiri said on comparing Stalin to Karunanidhi

Alagiri targeted his brother and said, ‘In the posters here you are always being told as the future CM but this is not going to happen. My supporters will never let you become CM. ‘ On the comparison of Stalin to Karunanidhi, Alagiri said, ‘A DMK district secretary said that Stalin did a good job with Kalangar. I felt ashamed to hear that. How can they compare Stalin to Kalangar? ‘

‘Stalin, Maran urges me’

Alagiri further said that he never wanted to work on the Thirumangalam by-election because he was angry with his family. Alagiri said, “But Stalin, Dayanidhi Maran and other leaders met me and asked me to take responsibility. Calangar kept calling me every hour. I took responsibility and won the party by a margin of 40,000 votes in the by-election.

‘I kept quiet till seven, now I will decide’

Alagiri claimed that he had saved the DMK on several occasions while Stalin used him in his desire for a position in the party. During the Alagiri roadshow, he said, ‘I kept quiet for 7 years. My supporters want me to form a new party. I will decide soon. But whatever decision I take, I want you guys to accept it.