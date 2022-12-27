Aladdin: plot, cast and streaming of the film of 2019

Tonight, Tuesday 27 December 2022, at 21.25 on Rai 1, Aladdin, a 2019 American fantasy film directed by Guy Ritchie, who co-wrote the screenplay with John August, will be broadcast. Produced by Walt Disney Pictures, it is the live action remake of the 1992 Disney animated film of the same name, based on the story of One Thousand and One Nights. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Aladdin, a young petty thief who lives in the desert kingdom of Agrabah together with his monkey, Abu, helps and befriends the enterprising Princess Jasmine: she ill adapts to the law which requires her to marry a prince not for love, but for political strategy, to then be relegated to a secondary role in leading the city. However, the girl does not reveal who she is, preferring to pass herself off as her handmaid.

Meanwhile Jafar, the Grand Vizier, eager to obtain power, tries, together with his parrot Iago, to get hold of a magic lamp, hidden inside the Cave of Wonders together with other priceless treasures, to take the place of the legitimate sultan. Both are told that only one person is worthy to enter: “the diamond in the rough,” which Jafar identifies as Aladdin. In fact, when the boy sneaks into the royal palace to give Jasmine back her bracelet, the guards imprison him, by order of Jafar, who then releases him, telling him that he can make him rich enough to impress the princess, as long as he brings him the magic lamp, which he so desires. The young man accepts and is led by Jafar himself to the place where the Cave of Wonders is located, where he also learns that the same Grand Vizier had been a street thief in the past.

In the cave, Aladdin finds a flying carpet and the lamp, which he manages to take. Breaking the rule of not touching anything other than the object they’re there for, Abu grabs a ruby ​​and soon after the cave begins to collapse. At that point, the two, helped by the carpet, flee and manage to reach the exit, where they deliver the lamp to Jafar, who immediately pushes both Aladdin and Abu into the depths of the earth. Once the cave has closed behind him, the Grand Vizier goes to take the longed-for lamp, which he had placed next to him, but only then does he realize that the little monkey had managed to steal it from him, when, just before, he had jumped on.

Aladdin: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of Aladdin, but what is the full cast of the 2019 film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Will Smith: Genius

Mena Massoud: Aladdin

Naomi ScottJasmine

Marwan Kenzari as Jafar

Navid Negahban: Sultan

Nasim PedradDahlia

Billy MagnussenPrince Anders

Numan Achar: Hakim

Streaming and TV

Where to see Aladdin on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the film will be broadcast tonight – Tuesday 27 December 2022 – at 21.25 on Rai 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free RaiPlay.it platform which allows you to watch and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.