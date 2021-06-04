David Alaba’s farewell from Bayern Munich was not entirely peaceful. Those responsible for the German champion hinted, on numerous occasions, that the reason why they were not willing to renew with the Austrian was the excessive salary he was asking for. Later, former President Uli Hoeness called Pini Zahavi, Alaba’s agent, a greedy piranha. After his signing to Real Madrid was made official, George Alaba, David’s father and first representative, wanted to clarify some things in the Pdocast Bayern Insider. These are the topics he spoke about:

Goodbye to Bayern: “It hurts to say goodbye, without a doubt. We will always miss this club for the treatment we receive and for making us feel comfortable. David was looking for a new challenge, but I have to admit that there were some things that were not quite right.”

Zahavi: “He did not deserve to be called a greedy piranha. I reject it completely. It was leaked that we were asking for 20 million euros to renew, then 19.5. With what figure do we keep? And all this to, later, go to the press in the most populist way possible and calling Pini a “greedy piranha”. Words failed me. I don’t want to criticize anyone in particular, but it was not relevant. “

Talks: “I do not want to go into detail, but those responsible know what really happened. I can only say that, with the passage of time, the positions hardened a lot and that we did not have any kind of discussion about money. Therefore, I did not arrive To understand why, in the end, he did not stop talking about money. The conversations began before the Covid. I was disappointed because, in the middle of the Pandemic, it was used as an excuse in our case when there was some other renewal in that same period of time (Neuer, Müller) that passed in a calm way “.

Bayern: “It is not a decision against the fans or the club. We can only say that we are very grateful to the club for everything it did for David. Therefore, I want to leave it there.”

Madrid as the only option: “Of course I did. David had a lot of offers, among others from the Top4 from England, two from Italy and three from Germany. Everyone knows it. For the love of Bayern, we stayed. Mehmet Scholl was his idol. It was a journey very long, which is somewhat clouded by recent events, but generally we got on well. “

Ancelotti: “Thank God David is an open boy who treats everyone with love and sincerity. Carlo is a great coach. We will see how it goes there. I can’t say too much, just that we are very excited that this was opened to him. door to David “.

Position: “I don’t know. It will be the coach who will have to decide when he joins the group.”