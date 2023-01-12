Going after doctors and women who perform surgical procedures to terminate abortion is not enough. The anti-abortion movement is going for abortion pills that have flourished since last June the Supreme Court dismantled the jurisprudence that protected the right to abortion.

The conservatives’ new champion is Steve Marshall, Alabama’s attorney general, who on Wednesday said in an interview with CBS that women who use abortion pills in that state can be prosecuted. It will not be through the Law for the Protection of Human Life, which serves to criminally prosecute doctors who perform abortions, but not the women to whom they perform it. The dismantling of the ‘Roe v. Wade’ sentence that protected him leaves the door open for the application of a good number of laws, now that abortion is not a right.

The prosecutor has set his sights on the law that criminalizes those who endanger the life of a child with the application of chemicals. Since they extend the concept of life to the fetus, by action or omission, what the pregnant woman takes can become a lethal weapon. Such laws have only been applied against women who used drugs during pregnancy, since medicines prescribed by a doctor are excluded.

The closure of abortion clinics has given rise to a thriving, clandestine trade in abortion pills, often ordered online. These are the ones that have most frustrated anti-abortion conservatives, who have failed to stop abortions with the Supreme Court ruling. Experts believe that its application is dubious and controversial, but it has the first result of frightening women who thought to use it and even motivating a female exodus out of the state.