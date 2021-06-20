B.Nine children and one adult died in a pile-up in the US state of Alabama. The cause of the accident is apparently aquaplaning in heavy rain, said investigation chief Wayne Garlock. According to media reports, the fatalities are a 29-year-old father and his nine-month-old daughter as well as eight children from a state-run “girls ranch” for neglected or abused children.

At least 15 vehicles had crashed into each other on a freeway, including at least two heavy trucks, according to Sheriff Danny Bond. In addition to the ten fatalities, four or five people were injured, according to him.

According to eyewitnesses, the driver of the car in which the girls from the facility for neglected and abused children were, was pulled out of the car by a man who was injured and then went up in flames. The man then tried to help the children in the car, but couldn’t reach them because of the fire. The children were on their way back from a week-long trip to the sea to their care facility.