At least 6 boys were killed and 20 injured in a shootout at a teenager’s birthday party in Dadeville, Alabama. Police have not yet released the official number of victims, but according to Fox News there are “the bodies of at least 6 teenagers on the ground”. According to the first reports, the shooting broke out around 1.30 am local time due to a dispute that broke out during a “sweet 16 party”. Dadeville is located about seventy kilometers from Montgomery.