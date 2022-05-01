Top-level show in Alabama at Barber Motorsport Park, home to the fourth round of Indycar 2022. Patricio O’Ward he won by placing the decisive overtaking on Rinus Veekay on the occasion of the exit lap after the last stop on cold tires, a perfect attack on the outside by the McLaren driver who thus relaunches himself in the standings to reach fifth place.

A masterpiece in terms of strategy also by the reigning champion Alex Palou. The driver managed by Monaco Increase Management, who dropped to fourth after starting in third, completed two laps more than his direct rivals for the podium and scored the overcut on both Scott McLaughlin and Rinus Veekay, who had to settle for the final third place.

Before this decisive moment, a full course yellow exposed for Callum Ilott’s exit had helped Colton Herta in the comeback, but the driver Andretti partially ruined the climb by making a mistake in an attempt to attack McLaughlin. With no push to pass anymore Herta had to force braking, exaggerating and spinning after a slight contact with the pilot Penske, sixth at the finish line behind Will Power and Scott Dixon.

Seventh position for Romain Grosjean, Graham Rahal, Alexander Rossi and Colton Herta complete the top-10. In classification Palou leads with 144 points, three more than Scott McLaughlin. Josef Newgarden is third at -9, today the American driver did not go beyond the 14th final position. Will Power, on the other hand, is a metronome, the third consecutive fourth place puts him fourth at -10 from Palou. O’Ward fifth at -30, with Dixon sixth at -31.

Now the Indycar puts it in its sights Indianapolisfirst with the race scheduled on the ‘road’ circuit in two weeks, while at the end of the month, again in the Indiana basin, the legendary 500 miles will be held on Sunday 29 May.