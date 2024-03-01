The State Supreme Court had prohibited the procedure after understanding that frozen embryos are “extrauterine children”

The House and Senate of Alabama, in the United States, approved on Thursday (29.Feb.2024) a bill that reestablishes access to in vitro fertilization. Days earlier, a state Supreme Court decision suspended the procedure by equating frozen embryos with children.

There were 94 votes in favor of the measure, 6 against and 3 abstentions in the Low House state. Earlier, in the Senate, the text received 34 votes in favor and one abstention. The project goes to Governor Kay Ivey for approval. Read the complete of the text approved by the Chamber, in English (PDF – 489 kB).

“This bill would provide civil and criminal immunity to persons who provide goods and services related to in vitro fertilization, except acts or omissions that are intentional and not arising out of or related to in vitro fertilization services”, says the legislation, which guarantees the measure’s retroactive effect.

On February 16, the Alabama Supreme Court banned in vitro fertilization. The collegiate classified the frozen embryos as “extrauterine children”. Here's the complete of the decision, in English (PDF – 715 KB).

Both US President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump criticized the court decision and called for action from lawmakers to guarantee reproductive rights.

To guarantee access to the procedure, in recent days, many people have taken their frozen embryos to other North American states. The same movement is made in abortions, which are authorized in some North American states and prohibited in others.

