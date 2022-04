How did you feel about this matter?

Law passed in the Alabama House of Representatives makes it a crime punishable by up to ten years in prison to provide medical services for that purpose to anyone under the age of 18.| Photo: Daniel Vorndran/Creative Commons

The Alabama House of Representatives approved this Thursday (7) a law that criminalizes the gender transition in minors.

The passed law, which requires Governor Kay Ivey’s signature to go into effect, makes it a crime punishable by up to ten years in prison to provide medical services such as hormone treatments, puberty blockers and sex reassignment surgeries to anyone under 18.

If it goes into effect, Alabama will become the third US state to block gender transition treatment for minors, after Arkansas and Tennessee, and the first to criminalize it.

State officials have another law pending that prohibits teachers from talking about sexuality and gender identity in classrooms, and also prohibits transgender students from going to the bathroom corresponding to the gender they say they identify with.