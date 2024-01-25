On the second try, Alabama achieved its goal of killing Kenneth Eugene Smith. Its governor, Kay Ivey, confirmed that the southern state of the United States had executed the prisoner with an experimental method: nitrogen asphyxiation. Smith, whose death was certified at 8:25 p.m. local time, was sentenced to death for the contract murder of a preacher's wife in the late 1980s. Alabama tested the nitrogen hypoxia technique, criticized as “inhumane” by anti-death penalty activists and the United Nations, on an inmate who had already been sent to the gallows in 2022 to receive a lethal injection. So, it was not possible: they did not find the vein and there was no way to kill him.

Execution witnesses who described Smith's last moments spoke of “two to four minutes of convulsions” and “five minutes of heavy breathing.”

Before, around 7:00 p.m., the Supreme Court had decided on a resolution from the previous day that denied the postponement of the execution. The witnesses, including five journalists who were allowed to attend the execution, the convicted man's lawyers, Smith's wife and the children of both the murderer and the victim, got into a van headed to the Holman prison, in the town of Atmore, to witness the last breath of the condemned man.

Once inside, they watched as prison officials placed an airtight mask on him and then left the room to leave him alone with his confessor, the Reverend Jeff Hood. Then, the warden activated the mechanism to release the nitrogen in the body of the executed man, 58 years old, until the oxygen was removed from his body and caused his death.

Smith spent his last hours saying goodbye to his wife and family and ordering one last lunch: ribeye, hash browns and eggs, smothered in meat sauce, ordered from the fast food chain Waffle House. Meanwhile, his lawyers asked the Supreme Court to stop the execution in extremis. The defense's argument clung to doubts about the process, despite the fact that it was Smith himself who opted for hypoxia when he was given the choice after the failure of the previous attempt with lethal injection. In a concern shared by doctors, anti-capital punishment activists and the office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, they feared that death would be slow and painful, that inhalation of the gas would cause vomiting and that the prisoner would drown; that the gas would not do its job and that the prisoner would remain in a vegetative state, or that a fatal leak would occur for Reverend Hood.

Demonstration last Tuesday in front of the Capitol in Montgomery (Alabama) to demand that Governor Kay Ivey stop Smith's execution. Center, from left, three exonerated death row inmates, Randall Padgent, Gary Drinkard and Ron Wright. Mickey Welsh (AP)

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. Subscribe

The high court's decision was accompanied by the dissenting opinion of liberal judge Sonia Sotomayor, based on the certainty that Alabama had already ruled on a previous occasion: “This time, [el reo] He senses that he will die by drowning in his own vomit. I sincerely hope he is not proven right a second time. With deep sadness, but committed to protecting the Eighth Amendment [de la Constitución estadounidense] against cruel and unusual punishment, I respectfully dissent.”

Smith's attorneys also objected: “Smith was selected for execution despite having been able to fully exhaust the claims raised in a separate proceeding arising from the failed attempt. [de 2022]”says the document presented to the Supreme Court. “And the State is moving forward despite mounting evidence of increasing symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder, which create a substantial risk that he will vomit during the execution and suffocate, causing him prolonged pain and suffering.”

“A burning nail”

The Alabama attorney general's office dismissed those aspirations, saying Smith was “clutching at straws.” “The district court found (twice) that Smith's fear was 'speculative,' 'theoretical,' and 'improbable,'” the response said. And the 11th Circuit agreed that 'there is no evidence that Smith could vomit at the time nitrogen is introduced into the mask.'

The protocol approved by Alabama promised that “after the introduction of nitrogen gas [en el organismo del reo], will be given for 15 minutes or for five minutes after the EKG shows a flat line. “Whatever happens first.”

Smith, 58, was convicted of participating in the 1989 murder-for-hire of Elizabeth Sennett with another man named John Forrest Parker. They stabbed her and beat her to death with a fireplace poker in exchange for a $1,000 payment promised to each of them by the victim's husband, an adulterous pastor who later called the police and tried to pass off the plot as a violent raid on the family home. When he was cornered, he committed suicide before being accused. Alabama killed Parker with a lethal injection in June 2010. A third person involved in the murder, Billy Gray Williams, who was charged with the husband and the other two, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. and died in prison in 2020.

The resort to nitrogen hypoxia is due to the problems that lethal injection has been causing in recent years, a method that was introduced in 1982 in Texas and which in these 42 years has been used to kill 1,377 convicts.

The search for alternatives has intensified in recent times, given that pharmaceutical companies have been refusing, for reasons of corporate image, to sell these drugs to the States, whose stocks have already expired. Additionally, in 2011, the European Union banned the export of these drugs to the United States. That is one of the reasons why only five States carried out the death penalty in 2023. Smith was the third consecutive prisoner who was sent to die in Alabama and later returned to his cell due to the impotence of finding the vein.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and xor in our weekly newsletter.