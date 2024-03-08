The governor of Alabama, Kay Ivey, from the Republican Party, signed into law on Wednesday (6) a law approved in the state's legislative houses that aims to “protect” clinics that offer fertility services in vitro of possible legal responsibilities.

The law came in response to the Alabama Supreme Court ruling, which recognized last month that embryos frozen in fertility clinics should have the same legal rights as any child.

The Supreme Court ruling meant that major clinics that offered fertility services in vitro in the state to cease their activities, as they claimed that the destruction of embryos in the fertilization process is “common” and that the court's decision ended up creating an unstable environment for the process, the broadcaster reported CBS News.

The law, approved by the state House and Senate, both controlled by Republicans, from now on exempts clinics from being targets of lawsuits and criminal proceedings for the “damage or death of an embryo” during the fertilization process.

The Supreme Court recognized embryos as children after issuing a ruling in the case involving three couples whose frozen embryos were destroyed in an accident at a fertility clinic's storage facility.

The couples sued the clinic for the crime of manslaughter, something that did not advance in the first instance and ended up reaching the hands of the judges of the highest state court in February, who decided to allow the murder case to go ahead, after recognizing the embryos as children. and asserting that they were covered by a state law regulating the homicide of minors.

After sanctioning the project that exempts clinics from being targets of this type of action, Governor Ivey said she was “satisfied”.

“The overwhelming support for SB159 [nome da lei] of the Alabama Legislature proves what we have been saying: Alabama works to promote a 'culture of life,' and that certainly includes fertilization in vitro”, stated the republican.

The law signed by Ivey this week only exempts clinics from being targets of possible legal proceedings, but does not discuss the merits decided by the Supreme Court, about embryos having the same rights as any other child. It appears that the three couples' lawsuit against the clinic accused of manslaughter will be closed again.

With the new law in force, fertility clinics in the state have already stated that they are preparing to perform the procedure again, reported the CBS News.