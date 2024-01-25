IIn the US state of Alabama, a death row prisoner was executed with nitrogen for the first time in US history. Kenneth Smith, who was found guilty of murder, was killed on Thursday evening in the city of Atmore prison using the controversial new method of execution, US media unanimously reported. The United Nations had previously condemned Alabama's actions and spoke of possible “torture”.

The southern state is one of three US states that allow executions with nitrogen gas. However, this method of execution, known as nitrogen hypoxia, has never been used in the USA before. The condemned person is given pure nitrogen through a face mask, which means he cannot breathe in oxygen and dies.

Smith was sentenced to death in 1989 after murdering a pastor's wife the previous year on behalf of a pastor. The death sentence was to be carried out with lethal injection in 2022. At that time, prison staff were unable to establish access to administer the poison.

That's why the 58-year-old was now executed with nitrogen. Several attempts to stop the execution through legal means had previously failed.

A spokeswoman for the UN Human Rights Commissioner in Geneva, Ravina Shamdasani, condemned the planned use of the “new and untested” execution method last week. This could amount to “torture or inhuman or degrading punishment or treatment” under international law.

The state of Alabama argued in a court document that the use of nitrogen was “perhaps the most humane method of execution ever devised.” The gas is sometimes used to kill animals.