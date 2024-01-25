You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The inmate opposes the death penalty.
Alabama Department of Corrections/iStock
The inmate opposes the death penalty.
The execution took place this Thursday, in the face of rejection from different sectors.
The state of Alabama (southern United States) executed the prisoner this Thursday Kenneth Eugene Smith suffocating him with nitrogen gas, a method never tried before.
Smith, sentenced to death for murdering a woman for hire in 1988, He was pronounced dead at 8:25 p.m. local time (02:25 GMT on Friday) after having inhaled nitrogen gas through a mask and being left without oxygen.
The co-founder of the World Coalition against the Death Penalty and member of the San Egidio community, Mario Marazziti, held a press conference in Rome, Italy, where he denounced the method with which Smith was executed.
““It is a method that is used to kill pigs and that causes great suffering to the prisoner,” Marazziti denounced.
