The state of Alabama (southern United States) executed the prisoner this Thursday Kenneth Eugene Smith suffocating him with nitrogen gas, a method never tried before.

Smith, sentenced to death for murdering a woman for hire in 1988, He was pronounced dead at 8:25 p.m. local time (02:25 GMT on Friday) after having inhaled nitrogen gas through a mask and being left without oxygen.

The co-founder of the World Coalition against the Death Penalty and member of the San Egidio community, Mario Marazziti, held a press conference in Rome, Italy, where he denounced the method with which Smith was executed.

““It is a method that is used to kill pigs and that causes great suffering to the prisoner,” Marazziti denounced.

