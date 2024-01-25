The first death penalty was carried out using nitrogen in the American state of Alabama on Thursday evening. Kenneth Smith (58), sentenced to death for murder, who survived a previous execution in 2022, was executed via the untested method, state Governor Kay Ivey announced.
Foreign editorial
Latest update:
04:27
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Alabama #carries #death #penalty #time #39experimental39 #nitrogen
Leave a Reply