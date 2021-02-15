The time has come! As reported by the German newspaper Bild in its online version, David Alaba will announce on Tuesday that he will leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season. The farewell to the Austrian defender was an open secret but, according to Bild, the time would have come to make official the end of his stage at the Allianz Arena twelve years later. It is the consequence of the frustrated negotiations with Bayern due to the excessive salary that Alaba was asking to renew in Munich.

As Bild adds, the 28-year-old footballer continues to maintain his will to join the ranks of Real Madrid. “Alaba’s wish for next season: Real Madrid”, He takes the German media for granted, that yes, adding that he does not rule out giving way to the English Premier League if the negotiations with the white team do not come to fruition. Real Madrid is aware of what the two-time European champion is asking for: 22 million annually for five seasons. A lot of money.

“Florentino has not contacted us,” Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, chairman of Bayern’s board of directors, said recently. “Nor is it that he has to. From January 2, the player is free to sign wherever he wants. That’s how FIFA rules dictate, that’s how the business works. I don’t know how far the negotiations with Real Madrid have advanced, all I know is that they are a great club. It does not matter that I am living a difficult time and have not been as successful in recent years as I was used to, it is still a great club and you have to understand the player, “he concluded.