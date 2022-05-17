Fantastic news for Real Madrid. David Alaba participated in the training session organized by Carlo Ancelotti this Tuesday at the Ciudad Deportiva de Valdebebas and may be in the Champions League final that will measure the whites against Liverpool at the Stade de France on May 28.

The physical state of the center-back was the main reason for concern in the Spanish League champion. The Austrian suffered a contracture in the adductor of his right leg that forced him to withdraw at half-time from the duel he played against Real Madrid on April 20 with Osasuna, corresponding to the thirty-third matchday of the domestic championship. He forced himself to be in the first leg of the Champions League semifinals held against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium, but had to be substituted again at halftime with obvious symptoms that he was not in full power.

Since then, one of Ancelotti’s main objectives has been to recover the versatile Central European defender for the assault on the ‘fourteenth’. The news, in this sense, is encouraging. After working apart from his teammates in recent weeks, the Real Madrid ‘4’ returned to group dynamics in the first preparatory session for Friday’s match against Betis, with which the Whites will close a League that they scored with brilliance, intoning the alirón to four dates for its completion.

Hazard, on the sidelines



As reported by Real Madrid on its website, the Real Madrid footballers began an intense session with runs and physical work. They then carried out ball control and power drills. The training ended with a game on a small field. Hazard trained inside the facilities, but the big news was Alaba’s presence at the exercises organized by Ancelotti.

The Austrian is recovered from his discomfort in his right leg, so he will enjoy minutes against Betis to pick up the pace ahead of the big date with Liverpool in Paris. Although Nacho has responded, as always, in the four league games that Alaba has missed since he was injured, as well as in the comeback against Manchester City in the Champions League semi-final second leg, Ancelotti breathes at being able to count on one of his praetorians, who forms a duo with full guarantees with Militao in the axis of the rear.