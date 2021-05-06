Munich (dpa)

Austrian defender David Alaba sees his departure from Bayern Munich at the end of the current season as an opportunity to “do something new” and “take another step forward.”

“To mature you have to leave your comfort zone,” Alaba said in an interview with the club’s magazine today, Thursday. “I think maybe you have to go into the unknown in order to be able to mature again.”

Alaba leaves Bayern after 13 years at the club, which he joined the ranks of since joining the Junior Academy at the age of sixteen, and will leave after winning twice with him in the triple, the League, the Domestic Cup and the Champions League.

Alaba pointed out that he spent two years at the youth academy residence at the beginning and used to watch the first team training through the window of his room every day, and he explained: There is some time left before my departure, things have been amazing over the years.

Alaba did not disclose which club he would move to, but press reports linked him with Real Madrid.

The Austrian defender said: I leave Bayern with tears in my eyes, but I also look to the future at the same time.

Despite entering into talks on an extension of the contract earlier this year, Alaba and Bayern did not reach an agreement, as the Bavarian club withdrew its last offer.

Alaba stressed that the decision to leave was not directed against the club, and wished Bayern “all the best” in the future, and concluded by saying: Very grateful. I hope Bayern will continue to write the wonderful success story.