Plans are going according to plan. Only a small mishap alters the road map that Carlo Ancelotti set out to prepare for the Champions League final. On the eve of the game against Betis, the Whites’ coach trained with his entire squad except Alaba. The Austrian will miss the league farewell at the Bernabéu due to an overload in one leg. An ailment that does not concern him within the club since he has nothing to do with the contracture in the adductor that has kept him out of the team since the end of April. If the match were of greater importance, the Austrian would play tomorrow, but the squad prepares the final in Paris with care and from the club they choose not to force and proceed with the utmost caution so that all the players arrive in the best conditions for the decisive match against the Liverpool.

Otherwise, Ancelotti was able to work with his entire squad, including Marcelo and Bale, who yesterday Wednesday had trained on the sidelines to do specific work. The Italian coach, as he has stated on several occasions, intends to carry out a dress rehearsal for the final with the theoretical starting team that he will field in Paris. Only that loss of Alaba disrupts his plans for the game against Betis. A meeting in which Courtois, Modric, Benzema and Vinicius, who did not even travel to Cádiz, will return to the eleven last Sunday (the Croatian was sanctioned for completing the yellow cycle).

The Madrid coach will appear telematically before the media from the press room at Ciudad Real Madrid in Valdebebas from 1:00 p.m.. The League champion closes his domestic tour tomorrow, Friday at 9:00 p.m. (Movistar LaLiga) against Betis at the Bernabéu.