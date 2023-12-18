The bad news continues to accumulate for Real Madrid in the form of injuries. The last player to fall was David Alaba, who says goodbye to the remainder of the season.
In the 32nd minute of the match against Villarreal, Alaba tried to tackle Gerard Moreno, but his left knee made a bad gesture and he lost stability, remaining lying on the field of play. Two minutes later, the Austrian was substituted and left the field with obvious signs of concern and without being able to support his left leg.
What injury does David Alaba have?
The player underwent the corresponding medical tests, and Real Madrid issued a statement confirming that Alaba has suffered a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.
“After the tests carried out on our player David Alaba, he has been diagnosed with a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. The player will undergo surgery in the coming days,” Real Madrid's medical services reported in the statement.
More news about Real Madrid
How long will David Alaba be out?
Real Madrid has not specified how long the player will be out, but in this type of injury recovery is usually between six and eight months.
What games will David Alaba miss?
David Alaba will miss the rest of the season with Real Madrid and next summer's European Championship with his national team. Furthermore, as it is a complex injury with such a slow recovery process, there is also the possibility that he will miss the start of the 2024/25 season with the white team. Everything will depend on how the player evolves.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#Alaba #breaks #cruciate #long #games #Real #Madrid
Leave a Reply