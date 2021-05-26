David Alaba is about to become Real Madrid’s first signing for next season. The Austrian center-back will reach the white team free after ending his contract with Bayern Munich and would have already signed a part of his contract, which would extend for the next five seasons. According to recent reports, he would earn around 12 million, the same salary that captain Sergio Ramos enjoys, with a contract until June 30.

So imminent is the announcement of this contract by the club chaired by Florentino Pérez that the footballer was in Madrid on Tuesday and visited the Valdebebas facilities. According to Gol, the Austrian also took the opportunity to go looking for a house to reside. The footballer already announced long ago that he was leaving Bayern but has never made his fate known, although his landing at Concha Espina’s club was taken for granted.

Alaba, 28, arrives without having to pay a transfer and is a good reinforcement for the Real Madrid defense, he already has experience having won everything with Bayern and is very versatile, since he can play as a central defender and as a left back. A white defense that could suffer the departure this summer of Sergio Ramos, Varane and Marcelo, three historical pillars in the white club.

After announcing on Tuesday the renewal for one more year of Croatian midfielder Luka Modric, who will turn 36 years and ten seasons in white, Real Madrid intends to announce the signing of Alaba before the end of the week. In this way, the pressure of having to refer to his future every time he is asked during the Eurocup is removed from the player, a tournament after which he would be officially presented as a new Madrid player.

Alaba ended the season with Bayern last weekend and is enjoying a few days of vacation before starting to prepare for the big continental tournament. The 26 summoned by the coach Franco Foda will be summoned on Thursday afternoon in Bad Tatzmannsdorf, a small town near the border with the Czech Republic where the Central European internationals will carry out a small ‘stage’.

On June 2 they will play a friendly against England in Middlesbrough and on June 6 another against Slovakia in Vienna. In the first phase of the European, Austria will face North Macedonia, the Netherlands and Ukraine in group C, a priori one of the weakest in the championship.

Record man at Bayern



Alaba has spent no less than 13 years at Bayern. Since 2010, apart from his six-month assignment at Hoffenheim, he was part of the first team. “Their performances all this time can be classified between great and world-class, as evidenced by their numbers,” according to the Bavarian club in his farewell.

He has won the Bundesliga ten times in this period, a record that only Thomas Müller can boast of, already 31 years old, and has the highest percentage of victories with Bayern (73%) together with the referred German international and the French Franck Ribéry. Specifically, Alaba has won 217 of the 298 meetings played with Bayern.

He also holds the record that he only needed 272 Bundesliga matches to score 200 victories. Nobody did it as fast as him. And no other Bayern player has scored as many free kick goals in the German tournament as David Alaba (7). He also showed his quality from set pieces in other competitions, such as in the Cup final against Bayer Leverkusen.