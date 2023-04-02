Ali Abdel Rahman (Cairo)

Alaa Wali El-Din made a special place for himself with his spontaneous style and distinguished performance, since he began his career with the Ramadan drama with a role in the series “Nas Keda and Keda”, in which he embodied the character of an unlucky boy looking for work, in 1981, and then continued to present his secondary roles in my series. “Conflict” 1983, and “Strange Pictures” 1984.

Alaa Samir Sayed Wali El-Din was born in Minya Governorate in 1963. He obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce, and his relationship with art began through his father, who worked as an actor and was the general manager of Cairo’s nightclubs.

Wali al-Din presented 24 dramatic works, including 15 in the Ramadan marathon, and recorded the first championship in the series “Zahra and the Unknown” in 1984, and he embodied the character “Baliya”, the newspaper seller, and in the following year he starred through the character “Habazlam”, the spoiled boy who loves food voraciously, in the series “Ali Al-Zaybak”, and after two years, he repeated that character in the series “Al-Zanclouni”.

Alaa left a mark in the fawazir, where he participated in 8 works, which he started in 1987 with Sherihan in “A Thousand and One Nights – The Three Girls”. 1989. Alaa was absent from the Fawazir for 5 years, then returned with Sherine Seif Al-Nasr, in the Fawazeer “We Are Where” in 1994, then Waheed Seif and Jihan Farid participated in the Fawazir Championship “Kenz al-Kunuz” 1996.

In 1997, he starred in the first Arabic sit-com “And You Are Amel A”, and in the same year he presented Fawazir “Alam Hind and Banilia” with Hanan Turk, and concluded his career in Fawazir through “White and Black Again”, with Ghada Adel.

He also embodied the character of “Tamer”, a young man who dreams of marrying his cousin, in the Ramadan series “Asl and Five Pictures” in 1997, and Alaa’s last Ramadan presence was in the radio series “Khulusi, a Private Guard” in 2000.

Alaa Wali El Din passed away on February 11, 2003, at the age of 39.