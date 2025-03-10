Ala-Cart will be the following CAR-T cell therapy aimed at improving the results of patients with resistant cancers. It is presented by researchers from the Anschutz Medical Campus from Colorado University (USA) in a study published in the magazine ‘Cancer Cell‘In which they demonstrate that their method can improve the efficacy and longevity of cells, particularly against cancer cells that are more difficult to detect and combat with previous car-t therapies.

«This next generation approach, called Ala-Cart (Complementary Latin activating car-T cells), optimizes CAR-T cells to more effectively eliminate cancer cells, including those that have been able to hide from traditional CAR-T cells, ”explains Catherine Danis, main author of the work

CAR-T cell therapy consists in extracting a patient’s T cells, modifying them to recognize cancer cells and then re-infected them in the patient, where they go to cancer cells throughout the body. But some cancer cells can evade the detection of CAR-T cells, which leads to the failure of the treatment and the relapse.

This equipment, using human T cells and leukemic cells in specialized mouse models, designed the new Ala-Cart cells that showed promising results in the fight against acute lymphocytic leukemia that were resistant to traditional CAR-T cells.









«Ala-Cart improves the ability of CAR-T cells to detect and attack resistant cancer cells more effectively. This could lead to more durable results, even when other treatments have failed, ”says M. Eric Kohlercorresponding author and member of the Oncological Center of the University of Colorado. “It also seems that it could reduce the side effects that usually accompany traditional therapies.”

Despite having revolutionized cancer treatment, CAR-T cell therapy is not enough for many patients. “We have been using these CAR-T cells with the same basic design during the last 15 years,” Kohler says. When we started this project, we wanted to understand why this design allowed certain leukemic cells to escape therapy. Once we understood it, we knew how to design our Ala-Cart cells. The surprising thing is that Not only did we solve the problem of leukemic cells that escaped, but we improve multiple Aspects of Ala-Cart cells, and we hope this translates into better results for patients in the future ».

The next step is to take the Ala-Cart to clinical trials to evaluate their safety and efficacy in human patients.

In addition, researchers are also testing treatment in other types of cancer, including acute myeloid leukemia, multiple myeloma and solid tumors.