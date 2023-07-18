Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al-Zeyoudi, affirmed that “the UAE and Japan enjoy strong and prosperous trade relations based on a long history and a journey full of friendship and constructive cooperation, with the support of the joint will of the leaderships of the two countries,” pointing out that “Japan is among the most important 10 partners business of the country in the world ».

Non-oil trade

He said, “Non-oil trade between the UAE and Japan continues to flourish and record record growth, as it recorded $14.7 billion in 2022, an increase of 10% compared to 2021, to continue its upward trajectory recorded over the past years.”

He added, “UAE imports from Japan amounted to $12 billion in 2022, while non-oil UAE exports to Japan amounted to $1.78 billion during the same year, while the total re-exports from the UAE to Japan amounted to $950 million.”

He pointed out that “the UAE and Japan continue the process of developing their strategic relationship in various fields, especially their trade partnership,” noting that “Japan is among the country’s 10 most important trading partners around the world.”

Emirati investments

Al-Zeyoudi stressed that the UAE continues to maintain its position at the top of the list of Japan’s largest trading partners in the Arab world, accounting for more than a third of its total trade with Arab countries, while the two countries enjoy strong investment relations, and Japan is among the preferred destinations for foreign direct investment issued from the UAE. Emirati investments in Japan amounted to $268 million in 2022, and were distributed over three main sectors: health care, warehouses and storage, and financial services.

common vision

Al-Zeyoudi stressed the UAE’s keenness to continue consolidating its position as a major destination for Japanese trade destined for the Middle East and Africa, as the main commercial gateway for the transit of Japanese goods and commodities to the region’s markets by stimulating re-exports, which are witnessing remarkable growth in the past years.

He explained that the most prominent thing that makes the UAE-Japanese partnership a role model for what relations between friendly countries should be, is that the two countries share a common vision for the future, and focus on investing in knowledge, innovation, technology and sectors of the new economy, and for this they continue to work together to raise fruitful cooperation between them to new levels. Building sustainable partnerships to achieve common interests.

524.4 billion dirhams of UAE and Japan’s non-oil trade over 10 years

The volume of non-oil trade exchange between the UAE and Japan has grown during the past two years (2020-2022) by 36%, from 39.9 billion dirhams to 54.1 billion dirhams last year, according to data from the Federal Center for Competitiveness and Statistics.

The volume of non-oil trade exchange between the two countries increased in the period 2013-2022 from 53.9 billion dirhams to 54.1 billion dirhams, bringing the total of this exchange to 524.4 billion dirhams over 10 years.

Cars topped the list of the top five commodities that were re-exported to Japan during the past year, with a value of 1.3 billion dirhams, followed by car equipment and supplies with a value of 417 million dirhams, then pneumatic tires with a value of 274 million dirhams, followed by ornaments and jewelry with a value of 150 million dirhams, then precious metal waste with a value of 150 million dirhams. 105 million dirhams.

In the “exports” item, raw aluminum topped the list of the top five commodities exported to Japan with a value of 3.9 billion dirhams, followed by mineral oils with a value of 991 million dirhams, then centrifuges with a value of 613 million dirhams, copper with a value of 404 million dirhams, then propylene polymers with a value of 143 million dirhams. million dirhams.

In the item of the five most important commodities imported from Japan during the year 2022, cars topped with a value of 20.08 billion dirhams, then auto parts and supplies with a value of 4.3 billion dirhams, followed by iron with a value of 1.3 billion dirhams, then communication devices and equipment with a value of 1.1 billion dirhams, and printing devices with a value of 1.07 billion. dirhams.