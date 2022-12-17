Dubai (Union)

Moza Al-Zeyoudi, our national team player for People of Determination, and Mohamed Khamis, our Paralympic champion, UAE, presented two silver and bronze medals in the Fazza International Powerlifting Championship for People of Determination, the World Cup «Dubai 2022», where Moza won second place in the weight of 55 kg, while Khamis won third place in the event. Weighing 97 kg, lifting 220 kg, where the first place went to the Jordanian Abdul Karim Muhammad Khattab, who succeeded in breaking the world record 3 times in the second lift of 245 kg, the third 251 kg and the fourth 255 kg, while the silver went to the Colombian Fabio, who lifted 225 kg.

For his part, Saeed Hareb, Secretary-General of the Dubai Sports Council, confirmed that “People of Determination” receive attention and support from the wise leadership, as the UAE has become a forum for champions to compete in the most powerful international championships for various sports. He said: His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Council, is keen Sports to provide support and care for people of determination and always emphasizes on providing all means of success for them to shine, whether in participating in or organizing world championships.

He added: The UAE provides the infrastructure for people of determination, as world champions are keen to participate in all its sporting events, and this is not surprising, which confirms the champions’ competition to be present in the Emirates, especially Dubai.

Hareb pointed out that the arrival of Fazza International to the 12th edition represents sustainability, especially since the event bears a name dear to all of our hearts, appreciating the efforts of the Dubai Club for People of Determination in providing the ideal environment to attract “people of determination” participants from all over the world.

Hareb expressed his happiness with what he saw in the Dubai Club for People of Determination, indicating that “people of determination” play a role in increasing sports tourism, which helps in the sports economy, although the sport of people of determination is costly.

Hareb said that the keenness of South American countries to participate in the Fazza Championships confirms their high and great reputation despite the distances, in the wake of the participants’ feeling that it is one of the most successful tournaments that has assumed a prominent position in the global map for the sport of people of determination.