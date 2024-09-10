His Excellency Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, confirmed that there is a remarkable growth in non-oil trade between the UAE and India during the first half of this year, with a growth rate of 10%.

His Excellency said in a statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) during the UAE-India Business Forum, which was held in Mumbai today, organized by the Ministry of Economy and the UAE Embassy in New Delhi in cooperation with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry in India, that there is growth in Emirati investments in India, which reached $3.3 billion last year, while Indian investments in the UAE exceeded $2 billion.

His Excellency said that the objectives of this forum include discussing opportunities for joint cooperation and continuing to benefit from the comprehensive economic agreement between entrepreneurs, businessmen and companies in the two countries. The forum addressed several axes, including the logistics sector and the integration process in this field, the health sector, and the use of artificial intelligence and technology in this sector. The forum also addressed the agricultural technology sector and the renewable energy sector.

He explained that it is important to focus on trade technology through smart financing and smart technology and to use all factors that succeed in accelerating trade exchange between the two countries, stressing that the forum is a continuation of what has been achieved and a guarantee of benefiting from the opportunities available to both parties for direct communication between companies and building trust between them to create a long-term relationship between companies.