Mohamed Sayed Ahmed (Abu Dhabi)

The Iraqi Al-Zawraa will arrive in Abu Dhabi next April 4 to face Al-Wehda, three days later, at Al Nahyan Stadium, in the AFC Champions League “preliminary”, and the winner of them will qualify for the fifth group that includes Pirozzi, Al Rayyan and Goa, and their matches will be held in India.

Al-Zawraa, led by coach Radhi Shanishil, qualified for the quarter-finals of the Iraq Cup by defeating Erbil 5-4 on penalties, after the match ended in a goalless draw, and the team will play another match in the league in which it is ranked fourth, next Saturday against Basra Oil, 24 hours ago. Only those who went to Abu Dhabi.

The Al-Wahda and Al-Zawraa meeting is managed by a Bahraini international referee team, including arena referee Nawaf Shukrallah, assisted by Mohammed Jaafar and Abdullah Saleh, fourth referee Ammar Mahfouz, Kuwaiti Saad Al-Fadhli, a resident of the referees, and Qatari Rashid Al-Dossari observing the match.

For his part, Al-Wehdah continues its preparations to meet Al-Ittihad Kalba next Friday, within the “23rd round” of the Arab Gulf League, the first under the leadership of the Dutch Tin Cat, and represents the last rehearsal before the Al-Zawra meeting.

It is noteworthy that the unit loses in front of the Kalba Federation the efforts of the international Khalil Ibrahim, who was arrested with the red card, which he received after two warnings in front of Al-Jazeera in “Derby the capital” in the last round.