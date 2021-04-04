Mohamed Sayed Ahmed (Abu Dhabi)

The Iraqi Al-Zawraa will perform his first training tomorrow (Monday) at one of the stadiums of Al-Wehda Academy in Al-Shahama, in preparation for the Al-Annabi meeting, in the qualifying supplement to the group stage of the AFC Champions League, where the winner of them qualifies for the fifth group, along with Jaw Al-Hindi, Iranian Biruzi and Al-Rayyan The Qatari team, while the Iraqi team concludes its training on Tuesday, at Al Nahyan Stadium in Abu Dhabi, the stadium for the match scheduled at 7:40 pm next Wednesday.

While Al-Wehda will train at the club’s stadium in Al-Shahama tomorrow, and move to the stadium tomorrow, the exercises are preceded by the press conference of the coaches of the Dutch teams Henk Tin Katt and Iraqi Radi Schnichel.

Al-Zawraa arrived in the country today, via Dubai airport, and went directly to Abu Dhabi, where he arrived at the Grand Millennium Al Wahda Hotel, where Al-Wahda will also enter a camp on the night of the match.