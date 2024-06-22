Hassan Al-Warfalli (Benghazi)

During the past few hours, a number of sheikhs and notables from the western region of Libya have been leading mediation to reach a complete ceasefire between armed militias after clashes that lasted several hours from Thursday evening until Friday dawn, according to what a Libyan tribal source confirmed to Al-Ittihad. The source indicated that the active Libyan tribes in the west of the country are seeking to reach an agreement between the armed formations, to stop the state of polarization and security and military anticipation, and to push towards opening the coastal road in the city of Zawiya to traffic.

The source explained that Libyan families fear renewed armed clashes between militias in light of the fragile security situation, stressing that the notables of Zawiya are angry at the behavior of the formations deployed in the city without holding them accountable for their practices, indicating that the residents of the city are demanding the removal of the militias and live in safety and security.

A state of cautious calm prevails in the city of Zawiya among the armed militias after the violent clashes in which heavy and medium weapons were used last Thursday, in addition to the closure of the coastal road in front of the Mellitah oil complex amid the absence of security services.

In Benghazi, the Commander-in-Chief of the Libyan National Army, Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, discussed the latest political and military developments with the leaders of the armed forces, stressing that the Libyan Army will continue its mission to protect the security and sovereignty of the Libyan state during the coming period until the legislative and presidential elections are held, according to what was confirmed by Libyan military sources.

According to the sources, Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar confirmed that the continued complexity of the political scene during the recent period affects the security and stability of Libya and complicates the chances of reaching a comprehensive settlement, warning of the danger of the current situation continuing as it is without change.