Biden’s go-ahead from a distance, the missiles as he looked out from the balcony: this is how the leader of Al Qaeda Washington was killed in Kabul: “Able to strike from a distance”

FROM THE CORRESPONDENT FROM WASHINGTON. It is in front of a scale model of the two-story building in the diplomatic district of Sherpur that Biden gives the green light to the raid to kill Al Qaeda’s number one, the Egyptian doctor Ayman al-Zawahiri, 71. It is July 25 and the American president with a small group of collaborators is in the Situation Room. To his right is CIA Director William Burns, to his left National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. He does not set a deadline, but indicates an operational framework which means: hit when conditions allow.

Biden reviews intelligence information and makes it a condition that the only victim must be the terrorist. Then he hears the opinion of the White House legal office: “Zawahiri is still the leader of Al Qaeda and therefore action is allowed.”

It raises two questions: the first is political, that is, relations with the Taliban. Blinken is direct and explains that we are facing a violation of the Doha agreements which stipulate that the Taliban do not give shelter and protection to terrorists. Last night’s statement from the State Department highlights this line. That of the Taliban is of the opposite nature and accuses the US of having violated international rules.

The president worries about the side effects of the blitz. And here the answer lies in the use of two modified Hellfire missiles (R9X), equipped with six blades that instead of exploding, cut the target. They are launched by MQ-9 Reaper drones. Images posted by social networks testify to shattered windows and other damage on the balcony where Zawahiri was shot at 6.48 in Afghanistan on Sunday morning. But the house remained intact, none of the super fugitive’s family members were killed.

This is the epilogue of the blitz that took away the right arm of Osama bin Laden, the companion who with him in 1988 had founded La Base, or Al Qaeda.

Together they were in Sudan from where they fled to Afghanistan in 1998 after the attacks on the US embassy in Nairobi and the launch by Clinton of some missiles on a fertilizer factory.

Several times after the 2001 war in Afghanistan, the Egyptian doctor, a jihadist since he was 15, three years in jail in the raids between extremist circles after the Sadat murder, was given up for dead. But he had always reappeared with audio and video sometimes punctual to confirm their existence in life, other times instead fragmentary, almost built ad hoc to feed the myth. A myth that in reality Al-Zawahiri has never managed to grasp and embody in the jihadist galaxy. His followers recognized him as extraordinary planning skills, paranoid-bordering meticulousness, and out-of-the-ordinary ideal “purity,” but if there was one thing Osama had in abundance and Ayman lacked it, it was leadership. However, 25 million dollars hung on his head since the day after 11 September and since May 2011 – after the death of Bin Laden – he was the boss. “We have done justice: no matter how long it takes, America finds and eliminates terrorists,” Biden told the nation on Monday night.

The CIA had had indications that Al-Zawahiri had arrived in Kabul a few months after the return of the Taliban in August 2021. He had been hiding for some time (it is unknown how long) in the Helmand province, a hotbed of Qaedists. A painstaking work made up of stalking, sources on the ground – local and not – and the intersection of data had made it possible to identify a building in the good neighborhood of Sherpur at the beginning of the year. When there was evidence that the wife of the Al Qaeda leader lived there with her daughter and grandchildren, monitoring rose to the next level. What betrayed Ayman al-Zawahiri were the not rare apparitions on the balcony in the morning after the Islamic prayer.

With evidence in hand, the CIA chief informed the White House in April that Zawahiri had been identified. Jake Sullivan told Biden. May and June were the months of confrontation and the crossing of intelligence information while the operatives studied the various options. On July 1, Burns confirmed to the president that there was no doubt about the identity of the occupant of that house and drafted a plan to eliminate him. Taken on Sunday morning. “We will not collect the DNA,” explained the White House, the definitive proof that it is Zawahiri will come from the sources on the ground. The Taliban immediately sealed off the area and took away the wife and grandchildren who were inside the house at the time of the raid.

Washington is convinced that it has sent a very clear signal, namely that “anti-terrorism operations can also be carried out from very far away,” explained John Kirby, head of communications for the National Security Council. A direct message to the pockets of Qaedists still hidden in Kabul. A June UN report revealed that “Al Qaeda operations would have regained strength”. US sources told Reuters that the Taliban leadership knew of Zawahiri’s presence, the safe house in which he lived was in fact of the powerful Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani. The White House wanted to give it a show of strength. Also shared by Barack Obama: “You can beat terrorism even without waging a war in Afghanistan”.