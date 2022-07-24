Dubai (Etihad)

Tariq Al Zarooni won first place in the fitness championship, which was held at the Balremaitha Club Center in Dubai, and was organized by the Federation of Body Building and Fitness, sponsored by Al Qudra Sports Company.

The competitions were attended by Ali bin Haider, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Federation, Muhammad Abdul Rahim Al-Marri and the Secretary-General, and under the supervision of the Chairman of the Fitness Committee Ahmed bin Dhabi Al Falasi, and the competitions witnessed the participation of 70 citizen players, in order to select the players of the national team.

Al Falasi revealed that the second phase of the championship will be held next August, to allow a larger number of citizens to participate in these exercises, to learn about their sports levels related to endurance, fitness and strength, and to introduce citizen athletes to their levels and compare them in the future, in order to be a motivator for them.

Al Falasi expressed his happiness with the atmosphere of enthusiasm that prevailed in the tournament, thanks to the efforts of the jury, which included Muhammad Al-Marawi, Ahmed Al Ali and Badr Al-Zarouni.