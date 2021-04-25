Emirati businessman Abdul Rahim Mohammed Al-Ghazouz Al-Zarooni donated one million dirhams, equivalent to one million meals, to the “100 million meals” campaign, believing in the importance of this humanitarian initiative launched by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, and implemented by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation In partnership with the World Food Program, and in cooperation with the regional network of food banks and concerned humanitarian and charitable institutions in the UAE and in the countries covered by the campaign.

Despite the 100 million meals campaign achieving the full contributions required in the first 10 days of its launch, the donations of individuals, institutions, businessmen and various economic events in the UAE continue to flow into the largest campaign in the region, which began in the Arab world and the various countries of the continents of Africa and Asia, and expanded to include also South America. And Europe, seeking to help the largest possible number of hungry people in 30 countries around the world during the month of Ramadan, such as Jordan, Angola, Brazil, Ethiopia, Kosovo and Yemen, without distinguishing between one region or another, race or religion.

The Emirati businessman, Abdul Rahim Mohammed Balguz Al-Zarouni, said that the 100 million meals campaign launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, is an open invitation to all individuals and institutions to support the needy and feed the needy in 30 countries in a month. The good.

He continued: “Our contribution to the campaign is an honor and commitment, because it is an inspiring humanitarian campaign that puts us citizens in front of our responsibilities as human beings towards others around the world who need help and support. Our leadership has always accustomed us to the competition in doing good deeds and launching targeted initiatives that consolidate the values ​​of giving and human solidarity established by the founding fathers of the UAE.

He added that «the campaign by providing direct food support to those in need, especially in lower-income communities, and feeding them food during the month of fasting represents the spirit of the holy month, and embodies the extent of the keenness of all groups of the UAE society to participate in the charitable and effective humanitarian work that characterized the Emirates on the scene. Globalism”.

Reducing hunger

The “100 million meals” campaign of its size is a precedent in the region, and comes as a continuation of the “10 million meals” campaign that was launched in the UAE last Ramadan, with the aim of helping those affected by the “Corona” epidemic in the United Arab Emirates.

The campaign was launched at the beginning of the holy month to embody its meanings and translate its values ​​on the ground, with the aim of contributing to reducing hunger by distributing humanitarian aid, in the form of parcels containing basic food ingredients or vouchers, and delivering them directly and as soon as possible to the whereabouts of the beneficiaries.

A global challenge

The “100 Million Meals” campaign comes as part of the UAE’s efforts to alleviate the challenges of hunger, poverty and malnutrition in the Arab world in particular, and to support the second goal of the sustainable development goals adopted by the global community, which is to end hunger and all forms of malnutrition in the world by In 2030, when hunger threatens the lives of more than 820 million people in the world, including 52 million people in the countries of the Middle East and North Africa, while a child dies every 10 seconds from a disease related to hunger.





