Moataz Al-Shami (Al-Ain)

Al Ain team strengthened its lead in Group A in the AFC Champions League 2023-2024, by defeating its guest Ahal Al Turkmani, 4-2, in the match that brought together the two teams, at Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain, in the second round of the group stage.

Eric scored in the 4th minute, Sofiane Rahimi in the 32nd minute, Laba in the 41st minute, and Kwame in the 70th minute, while Ahal Alman Tajiyev scored in the 58th minute and Meredov in the 85th minute.

Al Ain succeeded in tightening its control over the course of the first half in general from the beginning, and ended it with three goals before adding a fourth in the second half, which witnessed the return of the Ahal team, scoring two goals and posing a threat to the goalkeeper Khaled Issa, in light of the confusion of the Al Ainawiya defenses, in addition to the team falling into… Individual errors in passing and positioning, especially in the last 15 minutes of the match.

With this result, Al Ain raised its score to 6 points at the top of the group, compared to 3 points for the Saudi Al-Fayhaa and Ahal Turkmen teams, while Pakhtakor remained in last place without a balance of points.

Al Ain also now has the second strongest attacking line in the tournament in general, after raising its score to 7 goals after South Korea’s Incheon with 8 goals, ahead of Al Nasr Saudi Arabia, which scored only 5 goals.

The first round witnessed Al Ain defeating Pakhtakor 3-0 in Tashkent, while Ahal beat Al Fayhaa 1-0 in Ashgabat.

The third round of the group’s competitions will be held on Tuesday, October 24, when Al-Ain will host Al-Fayhaa of Saudi Arabia at Dar Al-Zein, and Pakhtakor will meet Al-Ahal in Tashkent.

The first-place team in each group qualifies for the West Region Round of 16, along with the three best second-place clubs in the five groups.

