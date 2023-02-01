Mutasim Abdullah (Dubai)

Al-Ain set up a date with its rival, Shabab Al-Ahly, in the quarter-finals of the most expensive tournament, the “President’s Cup”, after the “leader” joined the ranks of the qualifiers, by overcoming the hurdle of its host Khorfakkan 1-0, at the “Saqr bin Muhammad Al-Qasimi” stadium, within the final price round.

The goals were absent during the first half of the match, after the Ukrainian coach, Al Ain Rebrov, preferred to keep a number of his important papers, such as top scorer Laba Kodjo, and defender Kwame Otuni on the bench.

Falah Walid, the “Al-Zaeem” midfielder, succeeded in scoring his team’s only goal, after he translated a ball exchanged between his teammates, with a direct shot into goalkeeper Ahmed Al-Hosani’s goal in the 73rd minute, which is Falah’s first goal in all competitions, during the current season 2022-2023.

Al-Ain maintained the advantage of the goal, during the last part of the match, thanks to its balanced performance between attack and defense, at a time when the homeowners’ attempts to adjust did not bear fruit, to suffer the second loss in the season against the same competitor, after the first 1-2, in the ninth round. From the “ADNOC Professional League”.

Al Ain overcame Dibba 4-0 in the first round of the most expensive tournament, while Khorfakkan qualified at the expense of Al-Orouba 3-1.