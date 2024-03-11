Moataz Al-Shami (Dubai)

Deservedly, Al Ain qualified for the semi-finals of the AFC Champions League, after a marathon match at the “Awal Park” Stadium in Riyadh, at the expense of Saudi Al-Nassr 3-1 on penalties. The match witnessed the brilliance of goalkeeper Khaled Issa, who blocked Razovic’s kick, and the second leg of the quarter-finals ended in favor of “Yellow” 4-3, after two additional periods, making the score 4-4, in the aggregate of the two matches, after “Al-Zaeem” won by a goal in the first leg, so that “Violet” qualified for the “Gold Square”, for the first time since the “2016 edition”.

Sufyan Rahimi scored “two goals” for Al Ain in the 28th and 45th minute + 1, and the “substitute” Sultan Al Shamsi added the third goal in the 102nd minute, while Abdul Rahman Gharib scored for Al Nasr in the 45th + 3 minute, Otavio by mistake from Khaled Issa in the 51st minute, and Alexis Telles in the The 72nd minute, and Cristiano Ronaldo from a penalty kick in the 117th minute, and in the penalty shootout, Sufyan Rahimi, Kaku and Sultan Al Shamsi scored for Al Ain, and I guess Ronaldo for Al Nassr.

Al-Ain entered the match with great focus, and played on Al-Nasr’s “gaps” and mistakes. Sufyan Rahimi succeeded in scoring the first goal for “Al-Zaeem” in the 28th minute, following a typical attack and rapid penetration, which ended with a shot that went into the net, and Rahimi returned to double the score for Al-Ain with a shot from Outside the area in the first minute of stoppage time for the first half, which before its end witnessed a goal to reduce the difference, scored by Abdul Rahman Gharib, taking advantage of a defensive error.

At the beginning of the second half, Al-Nasr rushed strongly, and the homeowner’s attempts resulted in a goal scored by Otavio, who shot a ball that hit goalkeeper Khaled Issa’s foot into the net in the 52nd minute, before “Yellow” took the lead in the score via Telles’ shot, following a direct free kick in the match. The 73rd minute, and the rest of the minutes passed without a change in the result, so the two teams decided to go to two additional periods, the first of which witnessed the third equalizing goal for Al Ain in the 102nd minute, by Sultan Al Shamsi, with a good follow-up to the ball bouncing off the crossbar, and the excitement continued in the second extra half, when it was counted. The referee awarded a penalty kick in favor of Al-Nasr, which Cristiano Ronaldo translated into a goal in the 118th minute, to be the “decisive word” for the penalty shootout that brought a smile to Al-Ain, which deservedly qualified for the semi-finals.