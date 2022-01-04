Murad Al Masri (Dubai)

Al Ain booked the last qualifying card for the League Cup semi-finals, after beating Al Wasl 4-3, today, in an exciting and goal-filled match at Zabeel Stadium in Dubai, to cross the “leader” to the semi-finals, with a total of 7-6 matches, after a tie in the first leg. 3 – 3, and qualifies to face Al-Jazira in the next round.

Al Ain advanced by Guanca after following a cross ball inside the penalty area in the fifth minute, and Al Wasl equalized with Jonatas’ header by mistake in his team’s goal in the 14th minute, then Al Wasl scored the second goal with a Brazilian Edilson header in the 19th minute.

In the second half, Guanca scored again and equalized for Al Ain after escaping the offside trap in the 53rd minute, but Al Wasl advanced again with another header this time through Abdullah Khamis after following a cross from Ali Saleh in the 59th minute, but Al Ain equalized again By Jonatas after Goanca’s pass that put him against the goalkeeper, he did not hesitate to score it in the 66th minute.

Substitute Laba got a penalty kick after being obstructed by Abdullah Khamis. Togo’s execution took him and scored the fourth goal in the 84th minute.

Araujo’s header held the breath of Al Wasl fans after it bounced off goalkeeper Khaled Issa’s post to deprive the “Emperor” of a tie in the second minute of overtime.