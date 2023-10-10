Moatasem Abdullah (Dubai)

Al Ain took the lead in the U-21 Professional League, by defeating its guest Al-Nasr 2-0 at Khalifa Bin Zayed Stadium, at the end of the “fifth round”, which witnessed Shabab Al-Ahly, the “defending champion”, stumbling in a draw against Al-Jazira at the latter’s stadium 2-2, while Al Wasl advanced to the runner-up position by defeating its host Ajman 1-0, and in the rest of the matches Al Wahda defeated Bani Yas 3-1, Al Bataeh defeated its host Khor Fakkan 1-0, Sharjah prevailed against the Emirates 4-1, and Hatta defeated Ittihad Kalba 2-1.

“Shabab Al-Zaeem” waited until the second half of the team’s match against its guest, “Al-Ameed”, to succeed in opening the scoring through Obada Al-Hamaida from a header in the 69th minute, before Rilwano Haliru added the second goal in the 94th minute, and Al-Ain raised its score to 13 points to be alone at the top of the standings. .

Al-Wasl rose to second place, after raising its score to 12 points by achieving the fourth victory in its career at the expense of its host, Ajman, with a goal by striker Nasser Salem in the 15th minute.

On the other hand, Shabab Al-Ahly stumbled with a second consecutive draw in its journey against its guest, Al-Jazira, 2-2, after the first against Al-Wahda in the last round, and “Abu Dhabi Pride” took the lead twice in the confrontation against “Al-Fursan” with two goals from Richard O’Connor in the 7th minute, and “The Substitute.” Abdullah Al-Junaibi 80, while the goals of Shabab Al-Ahly were scored by Khalifa Khamis 52, Muhammad Juma 96, and “Al-Fursan” raised its score to 11 points to drop to third place, compared to 9 points for “Pride of Abu Dhabi” fifth, and the match witnessed the expulsion of Al-Jazira player Richard O’Connor with a direct red card. In the 71st minute.

Al-Wahda, which is in third place in the standings with 10 points, turned its deficit against its guest, Baniyas, “11th” with 3 points, with a goal by Sil Souza in the 15th minute, into a 3-1 victory, thanks to goals from Khaled Al-Jabri in the 33rd minute, and Hamid Al-Mahri, “Bani Yas.” » Own goal 84, instead of Al Kathiri 95, and the match witnessed the expulsion of Saif Al Menhali, the Baniyas midfielder, in the 68th minute.

The league competition will stop for about two weeks in conjunction with the “FIFA Days” and the national team gatherings, awaiting the resumption of the journey with the “sixth round” matches, scheduled for October 28 and 29, as the next round witnesses confrontations between Al-Wasl and Hatta, Ajman and Al-Bataeh, Al-Nasr and Shabab Al-Ahly, Ittihad Kalba and Al-Wahda. , UAE, Al Ain, Baniyas, Sharjah, Al Jazeera and Khor Fakkan.

Results of the fifth round matches

Al Wahda – Baniyas, 3-1

Hatta – Ittihad Kalba, 2-1

Khor Fakkan – Al Bataeh, 0-1

Ajman – Al Wasl, 0-1

Shabab Al-Ahly – Al Jazeera, 2-2

Sharjah – UAE, 4-1

Al Ain – Al Nasr, 2- 0

Ranking of the top teams

Al Ain, 13 points

Al-Wasl, 12

Shabab Al-Ahly, 11

Unity, 10