Moatasem Abdullah (Dubai)

Al Ain confirmed its right to qualify for the round of 16 and lead the first group in the AFC Champions League, with an away win against its host Ahal Al Turkmani 2-1 in the match that brought together the two teams at the multi-purpose stadium in Ashgabat, within the “sixth round” and the last in the first round.

Sufyan Rahimi scored the first goal for Al Ain from a “penalty kick” committed by the same player in the 13th minute, before Amir Atzili added the second goal from a second penalty kick with Rahimi in the 32nd minute, and Ilman Tagayev reduced the difference by scoring the “homeowners” goal in the 35th minute of the match. Defensive error.

Al-Zaeem, returning to winning ways after losing in the last round to its guest Pakhtakor of Uzbekistan 1-3, raised its score to 15 points at the top of the group, compared to 4 for the last-place team, and the second match within the same group witnessed the victory of Al-Fayhaa of Saudi Arabia over its host Pakhtakor of Uzbekistan 4. -1 Tashkent, raising Al-Fayhaa’s score to 9 points and clinching second place, compared to 7 for Pakhtakor, third.

Al Ain, the sole representative of the Emirati clubs in the continental competition after Sharjah’s farewell, by occupying third place in the second group standings with 8 points, is awaiting the round of 16 draw, which will be drawn on Thursday at the AFC headquarters in the Malaysian capital, Kuala Lumpur, and Al-Zaeem has guaranteed its presence among the “first level” clubs in the draw to Along with the Saudi trio Al-Nasr, Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad.