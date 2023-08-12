Moataz Al-Shami (Dubai)

Al-Zaeem swept the Professional League awards ceremony, by winning the “Excellence in Professionalism and Licensing” award, and it was received by Awad Muhammad Sabih Al-Kaabi, member of the Steering Committee of Al Ain Football Club Company Affairs, and the Togolese Laba Kodjo won the Golden Boot award for the scorer of the “ADNOC Professional League”. Sufyan Rahimi was crowned the best player by the audience, Eric Jorginis won the Golden Boy award for best resident player, and the trio, along with defender Bandar Al Ahbabi, entered the list of the “Dream Team” that reflects the best squad for last season.

The team’s training on Thursday evening witnessed a special celebration, in the presence of Dutch coach Alfred Schroeder, who was keen to bring a special “cake” with pictures of the quartet “Laba, Eric, Rahimi and Al-Ahbabi”, which reflects the philosophy of “one family”, where a family and family atmosphere prevailed between All the elements of the team, which is what Al-Ainawiya Castle is always keen on.

The technical staff of the “leader” is betting on the high fighting spirit of the players, in addition to being keen to provide an ideal preparation atmosphere, as Al Ain went through 4 experiences in its external camp, along with “two friendlies” in the “stronghold of the violet” in front of the Saudi Khalidiyah and Khor Fakkan, and demonstrated harmony between the elements The team during those experiences, especially the new faces, Omar Atzili, Kaku and South Korean Park Young Woo.

On the other hand, Ahmed Al Shamsi, Al Ain team manager, expressed his happiness with the individual achievements that the team players won at the award ceremony, pointing out that the award for excellence in professionalism won by Al Ain is the culmination of a great administrative and professional work that has distinguished the club since the beginning of the application of professionalism in general. And not just in the last season, and he stressed that everyone inside the corridors of the “Violet Castle” is always striving for achievements.

He said: The victory of the “leader” players with individual titles is a distinguished beginning and a strong moral motivation for them and the team, and it can be considered “positive good news” for the season that is about to start, and Al Ain is preparing for it with all strength, in order to compete for local titles as well as a continental one, and everyone is striving for the presence of The “leader” is on the podiums, because the most important goal is to make the fans of the “Ainawiya nation” happy, and we hope to succeed in that during the new season.

For his part, Al Ain striker Laba Kodjo confirmed his happiness at receiving the Golden Boot award for the top scorer of the “ADNOC Professional League”, after he scored 28 goals last season, stressing that the award that he was crowned in the season before last was the result of teamwork and the effort of the entire team.

He said: I thank all my fellow players, management, technical staff and fans for all the support I received in this great club, and I assure that we will continue to show fighting spirit on the field, to win more championships and achievements, at the team level and awards also in terms of players’ performance.

Meanwhile, Moroccan Sofiane Rahimi, who won the award for the best player chosen by the fans, thanked and appreciated the fans of the “Umma Al-Ainawi”, which supported the team throughout the season, and provided it with all support in all situations. He said: The main reason for the “leader’s” achievements throughout the history of this great club is its fans and the spirit of one family, which brings together all the elements within the club.

He added: I would like to thank the club management, the technical staff and my fellow players for their constant support to me, and it is certain that the award that I got is not only for Sufyan Rahimi, but for everyone, and I believe that this award that Al Ain fans gave me represents an important motivation for me, to present the best level to reach Ainawi aspirations.

#AlZaeem #celebrates #quadruple #achievements