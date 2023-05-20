Mutasim Abdullah (Dubai)

Al-Ain celebrated the fourth title in the Sunni tournaments for the 2022-2023 season, by crowning “Al-Zaeem” as the U-18 Youth Cup champion, at the expense of Al-Ahly youth 7-6 on penalties, after a 1-1 draw in the regular time of the final match, at “The Sevens » in Dubai.

Winning the cup title translated the positive journey of “The Violet” in the competition, which it started by overcoming Ajman 3-0 in the quarter-finals, and Al-Wahda with a “quadruple” in the semi-finals, before beating Shabab Al-Ahly with a penalty shootout in the final.

The U-18 Youth Cup was held with the participation of 12 teams, as Al Ain, Al Wahda, Shabab Al Ahly and Al Jazira qualified directly to the quarter-finals, while Khor Fakkan, Ittihad Kalba, Emirates, Ajman, Sharjah, Bani Yas, Al Nasr and Al Wasl participated from the round of sixteen.

And the “leader” imposed his preference on the 18-year-old youth category, after he added the cup title to his previous crowning of the league shield, with 87 points, and a difference of 10 points from his closest competitors, Al-Wahda “runner-up”, after the team played 32 matches, won 28 matches, and tied. In 3 meetings, against one loss.

Like the coronation of the Cup title, the fourth at the level of the Sunni stages of Al Ain in the current season, and it included, in addition to the Youth League 18 years, the Cubs Cup title under 15 years, and the Cubs League under 11 years.

Al Ain Club’s dental teams enjoy special support from the “Talent Nurturing Committee”, which was formed by a decision of the club’s senior management on August 24, 2022, headed by Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al Ain Club, Chairman of the Executive Committee, Chairman of the Executive Committee. Talent nurturing.

Since its establishment, the committee has been carrying out the best practices in the best football academies in the world, to develop and qualify the players of the Sunni club teams, with the aim of forming a generation capable of strengthening the ranks of the first team and our national team, according to a five-year plan aimed at starting to reap the fruits during the next three years.

Al Ain titles in the stages this season

– Youth Cup under 18 years old

– Youth League under 18 years old

– Cubs Cup under 15 years old

– Cubs League under 11 years old «A»