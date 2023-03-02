Moataz Al Shami (Dubai)

Al-Ain achieved the sixth consecutive victory in the “ADNOC Professional League”, by defeating Dibba with a “three” in the opening of “round 18”, raising “Al-Zaeem” to “37 points”, while “Al-Nawakhada” remained at 4 points. The goals were scored by Kayo Canedo in the 11th minute, Sufyan Rahimi in the 61st minute, and Jonatas in the 81st minute.

Al-Ain dominated the match from the start, and translated his advantage into a goal scored by Cayo, who followed a rebound from goalkeeper Hamid Abdullah, after Edvay’s shot in the 11th minute. Khaled Issa, the goalkeeper of “Al-Zaeem”, blocked a powerful shot from Silva from outside the penalty area, and Al-Ain returned to impose his control, And he won a penalty, which was missed by Laba Kodjo, after he hit the crossbar in the 29th minute.

In the second half, Al Ain succeeded in doubling the score with a goal by Sufyan Rahimi with a “header” in the 61st minute, raising the player’s score to 10 goals this season, and Jonatas added the third goal with a creeping ball in the 81st minute, taking advantage of his skill to penetrate the defense of “Al Nawakhada”.