Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Our national team player, Saud Al Zaabi, is participating in the World Duathlon Championship in Townsville, Australia, where he is competing with the best stars in the world.

Duathlon competitions are held through running, cycling, and running again, and are supervised by the International Federation.

Al Zaabi concluded his preparations, after gradual stages of participation, in training camps and international tournaments in different locations. The player also continued his preparations with another training in Townsville, Australia, after his arrival.

It is noteworthy that Al Zaabi has a record full of good results in many international and continental championships, in addition to obtaining the top spot in the International Federation’s world ranking in the “duathlon” competitions last May with a total of 842.94 points.